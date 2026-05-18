Havilah Cemetery, formerly known as Running Creek Cemetery, is undergoing some significant improvements.

Four new concrete slabs for future bench seating and a brand-new sign at the entrance were added last week, thanks to the efforts of volunteers from the Havilah Cemetery Trust (HCT) and local community.

Grants from the Alpine Shire and donations from McPherson Earthmoving assisted deliver the new foundations of 4.2 cubic metres of concrete being poured on 14 May.

HCT chairperson, Lorraine Hughes, said the achievements over the past 12 months have been truly remarkable.

"Securing grants takes time, patience and perseverance; the dedication of volunteers has been invaluable in making this project a reality," she said.

"This recent success is a testament to the incredible teamwork and community spirit which drives the HCT.

"These changes are helping the cemetery finally feel like a place which is being cared for and respected...a long-overdue transformation.

"Without the funds from Alpine Shire, donations and the dedication of our volunteers, this would not have been possible.

"I want to officially thank everyone involved: examples of the generous local support we received include the gifting of timber for formwork and revetment works by Karen and Evan Jones, Trevor Dwyer, Paul Ivone and John Twyford; fill material from Chris McCracken; and levelling, compaction and concrete vibration by Luigi Cassagrande."

The cemetery is almost 150 years old, and the re-formation of the HCT in 2019 has seen the plight of the cemetery turn around with well-formed plans in place.

A modern outer fence and access gates to protect cemetery assets from wildlife and domestic farm animals was installed in early 2026.

Community meetings at the Happy Valley Hall, along with local record-keeping and the development of an historic records folio over the last 50 years, attest to a deep and long interest in the cemetery by not only community members, but those outside Havilah and Rosewhite locales.

"We are pleased to announce the Havilah Cemetery will be operational again in the very near future," Ms Hughes said.

For all inquiries regarding services and information, or for those interested in helping, learning more or to become a Friend of the Havilah Cemetery, contact the secretary at havilahcemetery2@gmail.com.