The Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) will host the Archibald Prize 2026, Australia’s most prestigious portraiture exhibition and one of the country’s most beloved annual art events.

SAM will be the only Victorian venue on the national tour and the very first stop after the exhibition closes at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

It will be the closest the exhibition has been to Wangaratta, and North East Victoria, since the Murray Art Museum Albury hosted the exhibition in 2018.

From celebrated cultural icons and bold contemporary figures to the artists, activists and everyday Australians who shape our national story, the Archibald Prize brings together an unmissable line-up of portraits that spark conversation, reflect identity, and invite audiences to see the people of our time through the eyes of some of Australia’s leading artists.

The exhibition is expected to attract visitors from across the state and beyond, delivering significant cultural and economic impact for the Greater Shepparton region.

Art Gallery of New South Wales acting director of collections and exhibitions, Wayne Tunnicliffe, said the Archibald has a long and proud history of connecting audiences across Australia with the best in contemporary portraiture.

"We look forward to seeing the Archibald Prize 2026 spark new conversations, inspire local Victorian audiences and celebrate the extraordinary diversity of artists and sitters from across the country," he said.

The Archibald Prize 2026 exhibition will be on display at SAM from 5 September – 1 November 2026.