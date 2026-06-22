You can’t win them all.

Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club’s division one women’s side fought out a thrilling 2-2 draw with the classy Melrose FC at Savoy Park on Saturday afternoon.

Taking on a fellow top four side, the start was always going to be vital, but it would be Melrose who would strike in the eighth minute.

On the back foot almost immediately, Myrtleford searched eagerly for the equaliser, but the whistle would stop them, down 0-1 at the half.

Resetting and moving some magnets around, Savoy launched into the second half, equalising through Collette Suter.

Melrose extended their lead in the 58th minute, but through some brilliant play, Suter was again able to level the playing field.

While both sides had chances late to snag the win, the clock won out, the score 2-2.

Savoy co-coach Tom Scott said it was a high-quality game.

“The game on Saturday was very exciting and a hard-fought draw,” he said.

“We went 1-0 down before half but had our opportunities to equalise - it was a very physical half and the weather didn't make it easier.

“A focus of the week was to not give up and take the game on.

“We pressed high and had multiple attacks at goal to start the second half.

“We were able to snag the first goal with some brilliance by Colette finishing from outside the 18 yard box.

“We were able to then score again in with Bonnie [Denison] cutting the ball back to Colette.

“This was an important game for us, not only our back end of the season, but the manner of which we drew.

“The will, drive, courage and determination the girls showed was amazing and it's something we have been working on for a while and are very proud of.”

The division one women’s side sits fourth overall, four points clear of fifth but eight behind Melrose in third.

It will be another tough task this weekend, with Savoy hosting second-ranked side Boomers on Sunday.