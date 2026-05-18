It was a cruel result for Myrtleford’s division one women’s side at their home ground on Sunday, with Savoy outworked and outperformed by Wodonga Heart.

In front of a heaving home crowd, in town for Myrtleford’s beloved La Fiera Italian festival, Savoy faltered, going down 1-2.

Myrtleford had plenty of the ball early, but weren’t clean with their use and passage, while Heart couldn’t penetrate Savoy’s defence.

At half-time, the score sat at 0-0.

Play continued after the break, and while Myrtleford possessed the ball for long stretches of time, they couldn’t make it pay off on the scoreboard, but when Heart saw a chance, they took it, with Sarah Moyle scoring the first of the game in the 58th minute to send the home side 1-0 down.

More pain came in the 88th minute through Heart’s Haley Morris, sealing the result.

While Myrtleford’s Bonnie Denison did break through in the 89th minute, it was too little, too late.

Myrtleford co-coach Tom Scott said they weren’t able to get reward for their great play.

“It was a very unfortunate result - if you looked at the stats, on paper we won the game, but sometimes football isn't friendly.

“We were, for a lot of the game, untidy with the ball and it gave Wodonga Heart two chances at goal in the second half and they were clinical enough to take it.

“The second goal seemed to awaken us and we had our best chances of the game, with Bonnie Denison nodding home an excellent cross from Eleisha Baker after her return to the club since juniors.”

Savoy retain their top four position on the division one women’s ladder but now sit just three points ahead of Heart.

This weekend presents as a golden opportunity to regain some confidence, with Myrtleford slated to take on the second-last ranked team, Wodonga Diamonds.

The Diamonds have not won a match so far this season, with three drawn results to their name alongside their four losses.

Scott said they would need to prepare well to return to winning form.

“We'll get back on the track this week and hone our skills with the ball at our feet and hitting short passes, before playing Diamonds at Latrobe on Sunday,” he said.

“Comparative to previous years, we have a more mature team.

“This is really benefiting us through on-field leadership which is giving opportunities for younger players to grow.”

The match commences this Sunday at La Trobe University Field 1 from 11.20am.