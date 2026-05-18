One of the best fixtures of the entire AWFA calendar is the Myrtleford-Wangaratta derby, and the most recent edition didn’t disappoint.

Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club hosted Wangaratta City FC at Savoy Park on Sunday, as part of Myrtleford’s La Fiera Italian festival held in town over the weekend.

While conditions were far from pleasant, the crowd was treated to a stunning match from both sides, with the home team eventually running out winners 3-0.

Savoy found their way onto the scoreboard early through Will Osborn in the 12th minute putting the blowtorch firmly on the Devils early.

Wangaratta responded, matching the more fancied Savoy across the park.

Despite some great play, Savoy were unable to extend their lead and entered the half-time break 1-0 up.

Myrtleford changed up their lineup in the 72nd minute, subbing off Osborn for Connor Caponecchia for his first minutes of the match, who rewarded the call in just three minutes, slotting Myrtleford’s second of the day in the 75th.

Caponecchia made it three for the home side in the 88th minute, slotting the sealer.

Myrtleford coach Jayden Vescio gave credit to his opponents, but praised his own side for their execution.

“We started the game quite well, I think it was pretty even, they threw a bit of a different formation at us so we had to adjust to that, which I think we did quite well,” he said.

“It was fairly even in the first half, we just looked a bit more dangerous going forward on the break.

“After the first 20, we worked out how they were playing and how they wanted to go direct, and once we nullified that, we were good.

“In the second half, the game opened up a lot, they had the better of the first 15 minutes of the second half without being too penetrating.

“We brought Cappa [Connor Caponecchia] on and were able to get some isolation with Tommy Morrison out wide – Cappa only needed five or six minutes and he was on the board, then he was on the board again before Gleeso [Wangaratta City goalie Nathan Gleeson] made two or three unbelievable saves in the second half and stopped us being five or six up.

“Credit to Wangaratta, that’s probably the most organised I’ve seen them in four or five years – they came with a game plan, they wanted to structure up well and stuck to their guns for 60 or 70 minutes like that.

“When the game opened up, it opened up in a big way and Gleeso was big.

“It’s the most organised and structured I’ve seen them for a while.”

Vescio had a different view of the match than usual, reclaiming his old position in the goalkeeping gloves.

“It wasn’t a handy inclusion,” he joked.

“Jacquey [Simian] had a workplace incident to his hand on Friday, we’ve got a really good representative goalkeeper who’s 15 years old and has played a couple of games, but he was away on holidays.

“I’ve played a few games filling in here and there in [over] 35s, ressies, thirds, so it was just my turn.

“It was good to be out there, I’ve played a lot of football with Brenton Cook and Matty Vaccaro, and we kept a clean sheet.”

Savoy sit second overall, a game behind ladder leaders Albury City, and will face St Pats (eighth) and Wodonga Diamonds (10th) ahead of the leaguewide bye on King’s Birthday weekend.

“We’ve played a massive block, we’ve played the best four teams prior to commencing this block of four and then Wangaratta who were mid-table and in a bit of form,” Vescio said.

“We got the results in those games, but we need to go to the break 8-2 and keep the pressure on Albury City.

“I think in the next couple of weeks there are some big games elsewhere, so it might separate the ladder a bit, and we want to be in that echelon where we’re fighting for the league.”

In other results form the weekend, the reserves went down 1-2, the thirds drew 0-0, and the over 35s lost 1-3.