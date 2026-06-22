Myrtleford may have pinched the points in their two-three clash with Melrose FC on Saturday evening at home, but it was far from a walk in the park.

Savoy was made to fight back from 0-2 down early in the piece, but the boys in blue were able to get the job done 3-2 by the final whistle.

Myrtleford looked slightly lethargic in the opening minutes of play, and Melrose were good enough to make the most of it.

Melrose’s Ramesh Basnet drilled one into the back of the net in the second minute, before teammate Peter Donaldson gave the visitors a second goal in the 21st.

In the blink of an eye, Myrtleford trailed by two goals and looking in deep trouble.

A steadier from Matt Vaccaro in the 33rd minute gave Myrtleford some momentum heading into the break, before Scott Peggie equalised in the 52nd minute.

The two sides would fight for control for the rest of the match, before the talismanic Tom La Spina popped up and slotted an almighty goal in the 83rd to deliver the win and complete a miraculous fight back.

Coach Jayden Vescio said it was one of the most challenging matches he’d been part of in some time.

“We probably started a little bit slow in tough conditions and paid the price early, going down one-nil,” he said.

“We then managed to get the game on our terms, opening up chances and getting on top in the front third.

“Unfortunately, two mistakes cost us two goals and we found ourselves two-nil down after 20 minutes.

“We then responded through Matty Vaccaro from right back and went in to half-time on top but behind on the scoreboard.

“We didn't change too much at half-time, just asked the boys to lift that little bit more.

“I think in the second half we dictated play and Cappa [Connor Caponecchia] and [Scott] Peggie pulled all the strings from the middle of the park.

“Peggie found the back of the net and Tommy La Spina hit one from the top of the box to win it.

“It was our toughest game to date, and we got it done.

“I was super proud of the group after the game and to bounce back like that after last week was a credit to the playing group.”

Myrtleford reclaims second spot on the ladder from Melrose, a game behind leaders Albury City.

Savoy’s next opponent, Wodonga Heart, sits at the bottom of the pile, most recently coming off a 0-12 disaster.

While they’ll be expected to win, and by some margin, Myrtleford cannot take any game lightly, as the season ramps up into finals.

In other matches from the weekend, Myrtleford’s reserves went down 0-2, while the thirds fought out a 0-0 draw.

Myrtleford hosts Wodonga Heart this Sunday 28 June at Savoy Park, with the senior men’s match from 3pm.