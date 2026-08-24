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Saints stumble ahead of finals

<p>COMPOSED: Kye Agosta had a brilliant game for the Saints, earning best on ground honours. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>COMPOSED: Kye Agosta had a brilliant game for the Saints, earning best on ground honours. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n

COMPOSED: Kye Agosta had a brilliant game for the Saints, earning best on ground honours. PHOTOS: Janet Watt

Myrtleford has the chance to strike back this weekend after losing to the Rovers.
Nathan de Vries
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

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