Saints stumble ahead of finals

The end of the home and away season was a bumpy one for Myrtleford’s senior football side, felled by 32 points by one of the flag favourites Wangaratta Rovers at McNamara Reserve on Saturday. With finals right around the corner, the Saints were unable to get the job done, eventually going down 8.7 (55) to 12.15 (87). Honours were split early on, with just a goal separating the two teams after the first quarter, but the second saw the Rovers explode, using their clearance game and clean skills to slam on six goals to one to push the margin out to 34 points by the main break. The Saints started to find more of the footy after the break, defending hard and counterattacking up the other end, but the Rovers were able to absorb the pressure. Kye Agosta was best on for the Saints, using his 19 disposals for great effect, finishing with seven inside 50s and four clearances. Skipper Mitch Dalbosco finished as the highest rated player on the park with 29 disposals, 13 contested possessions and nine clearances, while Jaxon East (24 disposals, six clearances, one goal) and Riley Smith (16 disposals, 14 hitouts, five marks) also performed well. Up forward, Ryley Sharp was the Saints’ only multiple goalkicker, finishing with six other Saints hitting the scoreboard. The loss means Myrtleford will finish in third place on the ladder, locking in the double chance with a season record of 11 wins and seven losses, with a decent percentage of 119.62. The rematch is imminent - the Saints will meet the Rovers in the qualifying final at the Wangaratta Showgrounds this weekend, with the winner to face the Magpies next week for a spot in the decider. Lose, and the Saints will face the winner of Sunday’s Yarrawonga-Wodonga clash. In other matches from the weekend, losses were also recorded for the reserves (3.2.20-12.10.82) and thirds (3.3.21-14.12.96) – neither team will feature in finals. OAK FM Votes: Round 18 Myrtleford vs Wangaratta Rovers: 5 C. Thompson (Rov), 4 M. Hardie (Rov), 3 K. Agosta (Myrt), 2 N. Scholte (Rov), 1 L. O'Brien (Rov). Player of the Year: Riley Smith (Myrt) 44. 2nd: Mitchell Hardie (Rov) 35. 3rd: Jake Gaynor (Alb) 33.