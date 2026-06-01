It was a challenging day in terms of court conditions, and Myrtleford weren’t able to capitalise on their chances under the ring in their A grade showdown with North Albury.

Despite some brilliant passages of play, a lack of execution in the circle meant the Saints succumbed to a 23-49 end result.

Myrtleford would not score more than seven goals a quarter in inclement weather, while North Albury consistently were able to put the ball through, heaping scoreboard pressure on the visitors.

Myrtleford coach Olivia La Spina took a glass-half-full approach to the performance.

“It’s a tough-looking result, but our structures on the weekend were really sound,” she said.

“I thought we played probably our best four-quarter effort for the year.

“We had the same number of attempts as North Albury but unfortunately it wasn't a shooter’s day.

“Our defenders really stood tall, with Niamh Thorn an outstanding best against Jess Fisher-Curnow, one of the league's best.

“I thought our midcourt dynamic of Saige Broz and Lily Davis were calm and composed all day and allowed our attack end to move the ball around freely.

“Overall it was a solid game, we just found it tricky to finish off.

“There are lots of positives and we know each week there are small wins.”

It was better viewing for Saints supporters in the lower grades, with the B grade getting up 49-27, C grade winning 50-23, and the 17 and under quad banking a great win 59-28.

The under 15s came up short 15-49.

It will be another tough match for the Saints this weekend, taking on fourth-placed Wangaratta Magpies at McNamara reserve.

Myrtleford will be looking to improve on their 16-goal loss to the ‘Pies the last time they faced off back in round five.