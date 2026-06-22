It was a grim day on the netball court for Myrtleford’s A grade netball squad, succumbing to a 30-goal loss against Wangaratta Rovers, 39-69.

The match started poorly for the Saints, with the Rovers shooting the first four goals of the day.

The Saints were playing catch-up netball for the rest of the day, a seven-goal deficit at quarter time blowing out to 14 by the half.

It went from bad to worse after the long break, with the Saints conceding twice as many goals at they shot through the third quarter, starting down a 29-51 scoreline at the final change of ends.

While they’d fight hard and give it their all, the margin was simply too great to overcome, with the Rovers winning the term 18-10 to put the final nail in the coffin.

The Saints now sit second-last on the ladder, with their match this weekend against the bottom-placed and winless Albury Tigers more about belief and execution than it is the four points.

The match commences at Albury Sportsground from 2.20pm this Saturday.

In other grades, the B graders got up 42-39, C grade lose 32-44, the under 17s suffered a tough loss 53-59, and the under 15s enjoyed a thrilling 28-26 win.