Despite not coming away with the win from Saturday’s match with Wodonga, Myrtleford are slowly but surely improving in A grade netball.

At home on the court at McNamara Reserve against the Bulldogs, a lapse in the second quarter allowed Wodonga to establish a substantial lead, with the final score sitting at 44-65 at the final whistle.

The match was poised at 12-14 at the quarter time break, but an eight goal to 21 second term saw the Saints behind by 15 goals.

From there, Wodonga was able to manage the game and withstand Myrtleford’s attempts to get back into it, delivering the Saints’ seventh loss of the year.

Myrtleford coach Olivia La Spina said there was more going on with the team’s improvement than a win-loss view would suggest.

“As much as the scoreline didn’t show it, Saturday’s game was probably one of our best four-quarter performances,” she said.

“We knew going into the game that Wodonga would be a high scoring team and we tried to focus on our attack end meeting goals, which they certainly met.

“Having Claire McDonald come up from our under 17s, she played a beautiful, mature game, putting up 21 shots.

“Emma Sharp played her best game of the year, directing our attack end and creating confidence under the post.

“We celebrated Charli Parolin debuting for our A grade side in the midcourt after moving throughout the juniors ranks - she came onto the court and didn’t skip a beat.

“Defensively, we adjusted and tweaked a few things during the game, but ultimately Wodonga’s high accuracy took our rebound game out of the equation.”

The Saints will look to the next few matches as legitimate chances to put some wins on the board, scheduled to take on Wangaratta Rovers (ninth) and Albury Tigers (10th).

La Spina said they were eager and confident they could chase down two wins.

In other Myrtleford matches from the weekend, B grade went down 33-45, C grade managed a 37-37 draw, the under 17s got up 60-28, and the under 15s lost 22-47.

The Saints are at Wangaratta’s WJ Findlay Oval this Saturday against Wangaratta Rovers.