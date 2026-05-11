Alpine Shire Council is calling on community members and business owners to remember all waste must be sorted before being taken to local transfer stations.

Sorting waste means separating different materials from each other so they can be placed into the correct stockpiles on site, increasing opportunities for recycling, diverting more waste from landfill and reducing the overall costs of operating the Transfer Stations.

Customers are able to dispose of two cubic metres per material per day, as Transfer Stations across Alpine Shire are not legally permitted to accept loads over this size.

If materials are not sorted, the waste must be treated as a single load and either charged at the flat hard-waste rate or, if the load is over two cubic metres, turned away.

Customers who sort their loads will pay the appropriate and lesser amount for their sorted materials, as opposed to the higher price charged for mixed materials, which need to be sent directly to landfill.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said sorted materials are charged at a lesser price because council is able to recycle, repurpose and reprocess the materials.

"Sorting your load is as simple as putting all of your different materials, such as bricks, steel and green waste, into different piles on the back of your ute or in your trailer," she said.

"By doing so, you'll not only reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, you'll also be saving yourself money because each material will be charged at the appropriate rate.

"Another benefit is sorted waste is often easier to unload."

Cr Nicholas said people who do the wrong thing, such as bringing more than two cubic metres of a single material, will be unable to unload and asked to please reduce their load before disposing of their waste.

"Additionally, if you bring unsorted loads to any of our Transfer Stations, our attendants will charge you at the hard-waste rate because that is what is required of them as part of their role," she said.

Cr Nicholas reiterated disrespectful behaviour towards Transfer Station attendants will not be tolerated.

"Most people are happy to be helped by our terrific attendants [while enjoying] a joke, a wave and a smile," she said.

"Inappropriate behaviour towards any of our staff is unacceptable.

"Our attendants are doing their job and there are consequences in place for people who make the choice to be rude or disrespectful."

Community members and business owners are reminded Transfer Stations in the Alpine Shire will not accept tipping trailers and Transfer Station attendants are required turn away customers who arrive with a tipping trailer.

More information about council's Transfer Stations, including locations and opening hours, can be found online on council's website: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/residents-ratepayers/waste-recycling/transfer-stations