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Relieving schools of sewer, water responsibilities

<p>WATER WISE: Harrietville, Dederang and Tawonga primary schools will benefit from a new central water and sewer program.</p>\\n
<p>WATER WISE: Harrietville, Dederang and Tawonga primary schools will benefit from a new central water and sewer program.</p>\\n

WATER WISE: Harrietville, Dederang and Tawonga primary schools will benefit from a new central water and sewer program.

Program to ease administrative burden for teachers at local primary schools.
Jeff Zeuschner
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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