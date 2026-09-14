Relieving schools of sewer, water responsibilities

Harrietville, Dederang and Tawonga primary schools will benefit from a new central water and sanitation program announced by the Victorian government last week. Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gabrielle Williams said the program will help ease administrative burdens on teachers and principals at some 250 schools in regional Victoria which don't have access to public water or sewer mains. Minister Williams said teachers and principals currently have to do time-consuming administrative work as part of their responsibilities to make sure their water systems are maintained. Under the program, this responsibility - for things like testing and treating drinking water and desludging wastewater management systems - will be managed centrally by the Victorian School Building Authority. “Teachers and principals shouldn’t be at a disadvantage because they’re in regional Victoria, and this reform means they have more time to do what they love, teaching kids,” Minister Williams said. The program is set to be fully implemented by 2028, and Minister Williams said local plumbers to be used wherever possible.