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North East local to represent Australia in Canicross World Championships

<p>ON TRACK: Canicross athlete Jess Hercott with her dog Zephyr in the canicross category race last year run by the Canberra Sled Dog Club.</p>\\n
<p>ON TRACK: Canicross athlete Jess Hercott with her dog Zephyr in the canicross category race last year run by the Canberra Sled Dog Club.</p>\\n

ON TRACK: Canicross athlete Jess Hercott with her dog Zephyr in the canicross category race last year run by the Canberra Sled Dog Club.

Everton’s Jess Hercott is living a dream to compete in the Canicross World Championships
Coral Cooksley
September 3, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, September 3, 2026 • 06:04

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