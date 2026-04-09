The majority of the North East has seen fire restrictions lifted this week with the ending of the Fire Danger Period.

Wangaratta, Benalla, Mansfield, Alpine, Indigo, Towong, Wodonga council areas and Alpine resorts have all been included under the lifting of the fire restrictions, which occurred on Tuesday.

Strathbogie and Moira shires had fire restrictions lifted a week earlier.

CFA is urging residents to remain alert as the current and continued conditions can still lead to fast-moving grassfires even in cooler weather.

To prevent unnecessary emergency callouts, landowners must register their burn-offs.

If smoke or fire is reported, it will be cross-checked with the register to avoid an emergency response.

Burn-offs can be registered online at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au or by calling 1800 668 511.

Where possible, landowners should also notify neighbours and those nearby who may be sensitive to smoke.