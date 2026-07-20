OpenRoads Rally is bringing its growing adventure motorcycle community to Myrtleford for a three-day weekend of riding, camping, training and entertainment from 2-4 of October.

Held at the Myrtleford Showgrounds, the event expects to welcome riders from across Victoria and interstate for a weekend built around adventure riding, connection and the freedom of exploring Australia’s backroads.

Event founder and director Jess Zahra said Myrtleford was the perfect home for the next OpenRoads Rally.

"OpenRoads Rally has become known for creating inclusive motorcycle events that give riders the chance to experience adventure riding in a supportive and social environment," she said.

"The Myrtleford event will feature roadbook navigated routes, camping, food and drink, off-road training, vendors, workshops, evening entertainment and a strong community atmosphere.

“Victoria’s High Country is one of the best places in Australia for adventure riding.

Myrtleford gives us the perfect base - beautiful scenery, amazing roads and tracks nearby, and a welcoming regional community."

Ms Zahara said the OpenRoads Rally is about more than just riding.

"It’s about bringing people together, helping riders build confidence, supporting regional towns, and creating a weekend of adventure that is fun and memorable,” she said.

Ms Zahara said the event is expected to attract hundreds of riders and visitors to the region, supporting local accommodation providers, cafes, pubs, restaurants, fuel stations and other small businesses throughout the weekend.

She said the Myrtleford rally will include options for experienced adventure riders, newer riders, road riders, spectators and campers.

"Training sessions will also be available, making the event accessible for a wide range of skill levels," she said.

OpenRoads Rally is encouraging local businesses, tourism operators, vendors and community groups to get involved through partnerships, trade sites and event services.

Tickets are available now via the event website: openroadrally.com