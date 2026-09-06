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Rail shutdown for 83.5 hours

<p>WORK BLITZ: The 83.5-hour \\u2018super possession\\u2019 will bring together a concentrated burst of maintenance and upgrade works across 176 sites in NSW and Victoria, closing the rail line from 10:30pm Friday 11 September to 10am Tuesday 15 September. PHOTO: ARTC</p>\\n
<p>WORK BLITZ: The 83.5-hour \\u2018super possession\\u2019 will bring together a concentrated burst of maintenance and upgrade works across 176 sites in NSW and Victoria, closing the rail line from 10:30pm Friday 11 September to 10am Tuesday 15 September. PHOTO: ARTC</p>\\n

WORK BLITZ: The 83.5-hour ‘super possession’ will bring together a concentrated burst of maintenance and upgrade works across 176 sites in NSW and Victoria, closing the rail line from 10:30pm Friday 11 September to 10am Tuesday 15 September. PHOTO: ARTC

Works at 176 sites from Melbourne to Sydney to target main causes for delays.
September 6, 2026 • 11:00

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