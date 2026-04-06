Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club is inviting any and all interested women to have a run in the club’s revitalised social soccer program, commencing on 22 April.

In 2024, a group of women from the MSSC community organised themselves to get together for a weekly soccer training session.

It was clearly a lot of fun and a nice way to get some exercise.

When the sessions didn't happen in 2025, the club recognised that the group needed more support from the club and a structured approach.

With funding from Sports & Recreation Victoria, MSSC has developed a program for 2026 which focuses on fun, friends and fitness.

The 16-session program runs during school terms two and three on Wednesday nights (not during school holidays), from 6.30pm-8pm.

Sessions include skill development, fitness at Headstrong Health & Fitness, and matchplay.

Participants will jog 500m to the gym where they'll be led by Cassie Ivone for the fitness session – Ivone is a certified fitness instructor and her blended approach to strength, conditioning, mobility and injury management ensures participants feel safe, confident and capable, no matter their starting point.

No previous soccer experience is necessary and the gym sessions will accommodate all levels of fitness.

The program costs $20 for the 16 sessions, and commences on Wednesday, 22 April from 6.30pm at the Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club.

For more information visit myrtlefordsoccer.com.au/wss/ or contact MSSC president Julian Carroll by phone at 0418 331 311 or by email at president@myrtlefordsoccer.com.au.