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Bright & District Historical Society gets ready for spring

<p>TREASURED TIME CAPSULES: Bright & District Historical Society treasurer Renata and president Tony Strachan have arranged intensive restoration works on the old railway carriages, which look as if they are ready to be coupled up and shunted back to Wangaratta. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>TREASURED TIME CAPSULES: Bright & District Historical Society treasurer Renata and president Tony Strachan have arranged intensive restoration works on the old railway carriages, which look as if they are ready to be coupled up and shunted back to Wangaratta. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

TREASURED TIME CAPSULES: Bright & District Historical Society treasurer Renata and president Tony Strachan have arranged intensive restoration works on the old railway carriages, which look as if they are ready to be coupled up and shunted back to Wangaratta. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

BDHS members put a call out for new blood ahead of reopening for 2026.
Phoebe Morgan
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

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