Premiers again: Savoy's back-to-back titles with 3-2 win over Albury City

The Myrtleford Savoy division one men’s team secured their second successive AWFA cup title with a 3-2 win over Albury City in front of large crowd under lights at Baranduda Fields on Saturday night. The highly anticipated match-up between last year's league champion Savoy and this year's champion Albury City was plunged into darkness when the lights went out at the 10-minute mark but, after a short delay, it was Albury City who struck first with Matt Heap hitting the back of the net at the 16-minute mark. Teammate Samuel Noble had another ping at the 23-minute mark before Angel Taravillo, a late replacement for Tom Holloway who withdrew due to illness, put Savoys on the board at the 25-minute mark. With scores tied 1-1 at half-time, after the break Taravillo struck again to put Savoy ahead 2-1 with his second goal at the 55-minute mark, but City's Ben Sredojevic converted a minute later to tie the match up again at 2-2. Jack Milford then gave Savoy the lead at the 74-minute mark, which they carried through until the end. For coach Jayden Vescio it was far different from his squad's all-conquering effort in 2025 with his ide coming in this season as underdogs, but the win was no less enjoyable when the siren sounded. "It was a mixture of relief, pride and joy," Vescio said. "It was such an entertaining game, and an even contest, although going one nil down in a big cup final is not ideal. "But we backed our system and when we got control the players went long and direct which is what we aim for. "I always believed you have got to be brave in cup finals." Vescio said his entire squad played a role in the win, describing it as a series of moments in the game that swung the match in Myrtleford's favour. "We didn't have a bad player," he said. "It was different players who stood up each time; I always tell the players when it's your turn to go, you've got to do, and they did." Vescio praised Taravillo for his efforts, saying it was a big ask after he spent much of the season coming off the bench to then be expected to play a key role in the biggest game of the season. "He's been getting better and better as the season went on, he's new to the club but very experienced, and although we weren't sure how long he would last he saw out a good 80 minutes which was a great effort," he said. "I was also super-excited for young Jacques (Simian) in goal, he was judged best on ground and when he got that it was a special moment. "He works so hard to perfect his craft and he's been getting better and better as the season went on." He also praised Tom Morrison and Tom LaSpina in the middle for their efforts, and 'John' (Ngai) Hanin at full back on Ben Sredojevic. "So many players stood up when it was needed, it really was a team effort," Vescio said After a late Saturday night of celebrations, first at the Myrtleford Hotel then onto the clubrooms until the wee hours, followed by an epic Sunday when the team got around to as many of their sponsors as possible, the club will rest up before the club's best and fairest awards this Saturday at Club Savoy which is sure to be another memorable night of celebration.