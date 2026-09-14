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Premiers again: Savoy's back-to-back titles with 3-2 win over Albury City

<p>GOAL SCORER: Angel Taravillo scored goals at the 25th and 55th minute to help Savoys clinch the 3-2 win. PHOTO: Janet Watt.</p>\\n
<p>GOAL SCORER: Angel Taravillo scored goals at the 25th and 55th minute to help Savoys clinch the 3-2 win. PHOTO: Janet Watt.</p>\\n

GOAL SCORER: Angel Taravillo scored goals at the 25th and 55th minute to help Savoys clinch the 3-2 win. PHOTO: Janet Watt.

Myrtleford Savoy celebrate second successive cup win.
Shane Douthie
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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