Students and parents or carers are invited to meet at the Bright P-12 College in the school library for the 'Year 7 in 2027 Information Night' to learn everything about the new year's transition process and what to expect in 2017.

The information evening will take place on Thursday 3 September from 6pm to 6:45pm.

"Starting secondary school is a big step and we're here to help make the transition as smooth as possible," a college spokesperson said.

"This is a fantastic chance to get valuable information about starting secondary school, ask questions of our staff, current students and other families; and connect with others who are also making the transition.

"We look forward to seeing you there.

"If you can't attend, but would like to see our school, please contact us to arrange a tour."

Transition Day will take place on Tuesday 8 December.

Bright P-12 College is located on the northern end of Bakers Gully Road.

For more information, email: bright.p12@education.vic.gov.au or visit: www.brightp12.vic.edu.au or phone: 03 5755 1166.