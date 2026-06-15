A possible site for a future multi-purpose community hub, or even a new aquatic centre in Bright, is to remain a dance school for now.

Alpine Shire councillors last month agreed to offer a five-year lease with a further five-year option to 'Danzers Lab' dance school to continue to operate in the building at 5 Elm Court in Bright.

Council was appointed by the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) as Committee of Management (CoM) for the crown land.

Councillors were informed at their May meeting that the proposed lease provides sufficient flexibility for council to respond to the findings and recommendations arising from the draft Alpine Shire Community Infrastructure Needs Assessment (CINA) 2025 and the Aquatics and Indoor Stadium Feasibility Study 2026.

Councillor Gareth Graham enquired how this new lease would tie in to the draft CINA and was told the draft CINA and was prepared on the principles of consolidation of council assets and land.

Council spokesperson, Donald McDonner, said "[The CINA] identifies 5 Elm Court, as well as a number of other parcels of land in Bright, as having a potential for consolidation or repurposing, with the existing dance activities able to be relocated to a private studio or accommodated with any future multi-purpose community hub in Bright".

"The draft CINA recommends a multi-purpose community hall be constructed in each one of the major townships of Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford," he said.

"While the development of a multi-purpose community hub is considered a long-term outcome, whether that's of 10-years time within the draft CINA, a five-year lease is considered appropriate in the interim.

"The site has also been identified in the Alpine Shire Aquatics and Indoor Stadium Feasibility Study 2026, which was adopted by council in March 2026, as a potential 'Location Option B' for a new aquatic centre for Bright if Option A - a redeveloped Bright Sports Centre - is not deemed desirable, feasible, or profitable.

"This is a long-term consideration in 10 plus years.

"Given those two major strategic documents have opinions or findings and recommendations on the future role or function on this site, the final preferred use for the site will be determined as part of the preparation of a structure plan for Bright, later this decade.

"A structure plan will also be prepared for Porepunkah, Myrtleford and Mount Beauty and Tawonga South."