At Porepunkah Primary School, we are proud to showcase what makes our school truly special: a place where every child is known, valued and supported to thrive.

Our school is located on Dhudhuroa Country, which we honour through our Acknowledgement of Country and our ongoing commitment to building a culturally safe, respectful and inclusive environment for all.

Our values of persistence, kindness and respect are at the heart of everything we do.

They guide how we learn, how we treat one another and how we grow as individuals and as a community.

You’ll see these values lived out every day; in the classroom, on the playground and in the way our students support and celebrate each other.

One of our greatest strengths is our small class sizes, which allow for truly personalised learning.

Our teachers know every student as an individual, tailoring learning to meet their needs and ensuring each child feels confident, capable and challenged.

We are deeply committed to inclusive learning, creating environments where all students feel safe, supported and able to succeed.

Every child belongs at Porepunkah and we work closely with families to ensure the best outcomes for each learner.

Our gorgeous school grounds are another standout feature, offering natural play areas which encourage creativity, exploration and connection with the environment.

These spaces are an extension of our classrooms, to support both learning and wellbeing.

At the heart of our school is a caring and connected community.

We value strong partnerships with families and offer many opportunities for parent involvement: from volunteering in classrooms and supporting events, to contributing to decision-making and school life.

These partnerships are central to who we are.

We also love coming together as a whole school.

Our whole school sports days are a highlight; building school spirit, teamwork and a sense of belonging across all year levels.

A proud moment this year was our recent win at the Bright Autumn Festival, where our 'golden float' took out Best Float.

It was a true celebration of our school; showcasing the idea where small schools are pure gold and reflecting the pride, creativity and community spirit which define Porepunkah Primary School.

At Porepunkah, we are proud of who we are and what we offer: a nurturing, high-quality education in a beautiful setting, where every child is supported to shine.