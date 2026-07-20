Police are investigating a series of burglaries in Myrtleford in the early hours of Thursday 16 July, including the theft of a trailer from a Myrtleford service station and a break-in at Alpine Motorcycles.

Senior Constable Amber Jarrott of Wodonga Police said three dirt bikes had been stolen from Alpine Motorcycles on Myrtle Street at around 4am.

Police believe the burglary and thefts are linked to other burglaries reported in Beechworth.

"Mitre 10 in Beechworth had items stolen and there was a break-in at a local petrol station earlier in the morning and we believe the same offenders have then continued on to Myrtleford," Sen Const Jarrot said.

Police investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

This is the second theft of motorcycles from Alpine Motorcycles this year.

Three dirt bikes were stolen from the business in the early hours of Monday 23 March, with offenders driving a stolen Toyota Corolla into the storefront to gain entry, and making off from the scene with the bikes loaded into a trailer stolen from Myrtleford Ampol.