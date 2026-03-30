Winter made an early season entrance at Hotham last week, with a polar blast dumping around 10cm of fresh snow on the slopes overnight Thursday into Friday.

The temperature tumbled to -2.1°C in what many hope is a good omen for the winter snow season, just over two months away.

“Temps dropped, flakes fell and Hotham got its first taste of winter," enthused Hotham brand experience manager Alex Pankiw.

"It’s only a teaser (for now), but we couldn’t be more excited.

“Before you know it, snow guns will be firing and we’ll be counting down to winter.”