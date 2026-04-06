Cat and dog owners in the Alpine Shire have until this Friday, 10 April to pay their annual registration renewals.

Under the Domestic Animal Act 1994, all domestic dogs and cats must be registered with council.

Alpine Shire Council local laws officers receive two to three phone calls a week about missing cats and dogs.

If the missing animals are registered, and found, they can be reunited with their owners.

Unregistered animals cannot be returned by rangers, and non-compliance can result in fines of over $400.

Registration fees fund the work of council's rangers as well as animal welfare, and also help rehome animals, reducing euthanasia rates - with Alpine Shire having one of the highest rehoming versus euthanasia rates in Victoria.

More information on pet registrations is available on council's website.