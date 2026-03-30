Where do you live?

I live in Wodonga and travel to Myrtleford on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for work.

How long have you lived in the area?

I have lived in Wodonga for three years, previously I lived in Mildura.

What do you do for a living?

I have a nursing background and have been a funeral director for 15 years.

What are your hobbies and interests?

Spending time with friends and family, including three children and six grandchildren. I like waterskiing, golf, exploring our beautiful country and surrounds, wineries, cafes and restaurants.

What do you think makes the area unique?

Myrtleford brings a calm and warmth as you mingle around this little gem of a town.

What would you change about the area?

Myrtleford never disappoints with the cafes, eateries and friendly locals: no changes required.