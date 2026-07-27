Where do you live?

We live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

We've been here for eight years since we moved from Wodonga.

What do you do for a living?

A: We just opened a café in Myrtleford: Muse and Mugs: Romance Book Café. Romance books are very popular at the moment. I've always wanted to own my own café and it will be great to help my kids get work experience. We're all about recycling; everything here is second-hand apart from the books.

M: My sister and I are in Year 10.

What are your hobbies and interests?

A: I love to read. I just finished a book by independent Aussie author Krystal Howard and she's about to release her second.

M: I like playing netball at MFNC, boxing, participating in Headspace programs and painting rocks.

What do you think makes the area unique?

M: I like the rivers.

A: The community here makes it feel like we're all one big family. I've never had to worry about the kids because the (community) would tell me if they were getting up to mischief.

What would you change about the area?

A: More options for night-time activities. I'd like to be open later in the evenings for more hang-out spots. And more art-classes; we have to go to Wangaratta for that.

What would you recommend people to do when they visit?

A: Come check out all the local businesses; they're all amazing (including Muse and Mugs: Romance Book Café!).