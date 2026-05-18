How long have you lived in the Mt Beauty area?

We’ve been here five years. We came up from the Northern Beaches of Sydney. We were coming here to ski in the winter and decided this would be a great place to raise a family and settle.

What do you like about living here?

The community is so good, friendly, helpful and just great people. The number of activities available, particularly outdoor activities.

Would you like to see any changes or additions?

A pathway from Mt Beauty to Tawonga suitable for both walking and cycling, would be great.

What do you do, your hobbies and interests?

I love snow boarding , hiking and dogs. I am a volunteer at the toy library, and the playgroup. My two year old daughter Mo attends that group.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

Up to Falls Creek, and to do every walk around here because they are all so beautiful, then to sit in the sun at Grass Valley for a coffee.