Person Around Town - Josh New - Mt Beauty

How long have you lived in Mt Beauty? I have lived here twice, the first time was for six years, this time we’ve been here 12 months. I’m originally from the Sunshine Coast in Queensland. What do you like about living here? The community, it’s hands down the best community ever. The people are amazing. I wake up each day grateful to be here. The work I do is interacting with people. Would you like to see any changes or additions? I would like to encourage the younger members of the community to be a volunteer with some of the many organisations here. What do you do , your hobbies and interests? Well, where do I start. I’m the new president of the Mt Beauty RSL sub branch, I volunteer for the CFA, I work part time at Mountain Monk Brewery. I hold the 'Hugs, Chats and Handshakes' at each Mt Beauty Market. With my background serving in the army, coming out with some mental problems, it’s made me super aware that there are many people who experience similar health situations, so my motto is ‘Be Kind’. Saying that I found out that I’m in the last 15 finalists for the ‘Australia's Kindest Person ‘ award that will be announced in November. Where would you take visitors to showcase the area? A walk around the Mt Beauty Pondage and to Pebble Beach, up to Falls Creek, anywhere in this beautiful valley.