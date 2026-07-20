How long have you lived in Tawonga?

I met my husband Craig in Wodonga while I was up there from Melbourne working and we moved to Tawonga 17 years ago.

What do you like about living here?

The open spaces, the mountain views, and the outdoor activities .

Would you like to see any changes?

Not really , it’s perfect.

What do you do, your hobbies and interests?

I work with my husband Craig. We operate the Bright Automotive and Towing, and we have the RACV contract. I love bush walking, swimming in the Kiewa River every week all year round with some friends.

Where would you take visitors coming to the area?

Up to Mt Emu for the view especially at sunset. Also to Falls Creek and Mt Hotham.