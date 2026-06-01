Prominent North East not-for-profit charity organisation Into Our Hands Community Foundation has paused its model of operation due to rising costs and limited funding for core operations.

As a result of the change, the executive officer role will conclude.

Since 2012 the foundation has raised and invested more than $1.6 million back into the communities across the Rural City of Wangaratta, Indigo and Alpine shires.

Foundation chair Matt Joyce said the board recognises this as a significant moment and acknowledges with appreciation the contribution and care that current and former executive officers have brought to the foundation.

"The foundation will also not develop new sub funds or expand its activities while this work is underway," he said.

However, Mr Joyce explained that the foundation remains active and connected to the community, and the change relates to how it operates, not to the ongoing management and continuation of its funds.

"Existing funds and sub funds will continue to be received, managed and distributed in line with their purpose, including scheduled grant rounds," Mr Joyce said.

"The voluntary board of directors remains in place and committed to overseeing this work with care and diligence."

Mr Joyce said the board will use this period to review and reshape how the foundation operates, with a focus on identifying a sustainable and effective way to support the community into the future.

He said this work will be completed by December 2026, with updates shared as appropriate.

The foundation welcomes ongoing conversations with its partners, stakeholders and communities.

Foundation grants have supported the social infrastructure that rural towns rely on, including recreation reserves, community halls and neighbourhood centres, as well as programs and services that support people through challenging times, including food relief and mental health support, and disaster preparedness and recovery.

Investment in local placemaking has been just as important, with grants supporting Landcare, heritage projects, arts festivals and community events that reflect what community values and seeks to sustain.

Taken together, it is a significant body of work that demonstrates what is possible when a community chooses to invest in itself.

For further information contact info@intoourhands.com.au.