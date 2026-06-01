Under 12

The under 12 Porepunkah Panthers took on the North Albury Bears Green in round six on Sunday.

In a week in which the league was trialling a 'fully loaded' rule, whereby runners started on base at the start of every innings, there was certainly action aplenty.

The first innings saw Archer Harris take a nice catch and also combine with first base Zoe Caswell for the other out in the innings.

The third innings had Ollie Smith, from the mound, combine with Sophie Giulliano for two of the outs and an unassisted out to Casy Pronk in short stop for the third out.

In the fourth Inning Nick Giulliano was involved in all three of the outs, holding two throws from now second baseman Pronk and fielding one himself.

The Panthers certainly had their hitting cleats on in the batting box.

Jimmi Rocket Jagger found contact but was put out with his at bats, and Smith and Hanna Caswell both recorded one single base hit.

Harris, Billy Scorsis, S Giulliano, Austin Scorsis, Byron Smith and Pronk all recorded two single base hits, while Zoe Caswell sent the ball deepest of all, with two doubles for the day.

Under 15s

The under 15s for the Panthers also took on the North Albury Bears Green at Targoora Park in Wangaratta.

Rory Cark stepped on the hill first for the Panthers, the righty surrendered six hits and six runs over his three innings, striking out two and walking none.

The first two innings saw a 1-0 ball game before the Bears had two big five-run innings in the third and fourth.

In the top of the first, shortstop Paige Anders combined with Hunter Harris at first for an out and held a nice fly ball.

In the second innings, Clark was involved in all outs, including some swift work from Rylan Harris, who was behind the dish, to tag out a runner stealing home.

Hunter Harris came on in relief, with the hurler giving up five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Harris is showing some growth on the mound regarding a variety of pitches, including a few 'changeups' now in his arsenal.

It was a tough day in the batter’s box for the Panthers, with the Bears’ Harlen Gambier throwing some definite heat.

There were some great swings from Zakk Pudubinski, Yuna Meddings and Leo Harrison, trying to step up to the challenge.

Anders received two walks, there and was an RBI for Clark who hit a big double in the fourth to bring her home.

The final result 11-1 Bears’ way.

C grade

The Panthers C grade continued their recent good form against the Wodonga Warriors, finishing strongly to run out 13-4 winners.

Starting pitcher, Wade Pronk, was in form, going three strong innings for three strikeouts and allowing only three runs from four hits and three walks.

He also helped himself by pegging out two runners attempting to steal away from first base.

Closer Paige Anders needed only four batters to seal the game, striking out one batter and allowing only infield contact hits from the others.

Wes Booth did the duties behind the home plate and played his part in restricting the opposition to just six stolen bases.

The last out by the Panthers was an accurate throw to third base for a tag out play by Jason Brown.

Randy was a safe pair of hands at first base, while Ethan Edwards turned a double play after taking a catch at shortstop.

Although Randy hit a double in his first at bat, the Panthers were slow to score, taking until the third innings to score five runs and hit the lead.

Their last effort resulted in seven runners scoring - Jason had two single base hits, while Ethan had a single and a double.

The Panthers’ runners created a lot of pressure on the fielders - 17 bases were stolen and five runners able to cross the plate on wild pitches.

Paige and Victoria Schmidt showed good patience in the batting box, with two walks each, while rookie Harvey Beveridge used his opportunity to get around the bases to also score.

B grade - BYE