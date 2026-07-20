Nationals’ MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, says local motorists will benefit from safer, smoother roads under a new $5 billion commitment from the Victorian Liberals and Nationals to repair and rebuild Victoria's road network.

As reported in last week’s edition, Opposition leader Jess Wilson and Nationals’ leader Danny O'Brien last week announced pledged the major roads package if voted into government at the November state election.

The package promises to repair and rebuild roads across the state and eliminate one million potholes – including throughout the Ovens Valley.

Mr McCurdy, who hosted both leaders in the Ovens Valley electorate this month, said the commitment includes a significant increase in preventative road maintenance to stop potholes before they form, alongside greater investment in roadside maintenance such as grass slashing, drain clearing and graffiti removal.

He said the plan will also establish Better Roads Victoria as a standalone agency within the Department of Transport and Planning, restoring the engineering and technical expertise he said was lost when the Allan Labor Government dismantled VicRoads and abolished Regional Roads Victoria.

Mr McCurdy said Ovens Valley residents had endured years of deteriorating roads while Labor prioritised major city projects.

“Every week I hear from locals who have damaged tyres, rims and suspensions because our roads have been neglected,” he said.

“Families, farmers, school bus operators, freight drivers and tourists all deserve roads that are safe to travel on.

“While Labor has wasted billions on cost blowouts and mismanagement of Melbourne’s Big Build, regional Victorians have been left with crumbling roads and dangerous driving conditions.

“Our commitment will not only repair the damage that’s already been done, but invest in preventative maintenance so our roads stay in better condition for longer.”