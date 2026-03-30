The Myrtleford RSL unveiled a new display in their clubrooms last Friday, 27 March, to honour local serviceman, Albert David (AD) Lowerson, with a full replica set of the medals he earned from his service in both world wars.

Myrtleford RSL president, Brian McDonald, said after waiting 19 years, it was always the RSL's intention to create a similar display to the presentation which currently exists in the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

"On September 28 in 2007, we unveiled a portrait and [a summary of achievements] of AD Lowerson," he said.

"At that time, Frank Muir was the Myrtleford RSL president and [there were] quite a few descendants and relatives of AD Lowerson here for the night, which was really good.

"Since then, through diligent efforts from many people, we have our statue in the middle of town which honours him and now we have a full set of replica medals to match."

Sergeant AD Lowerson was awarded the Victoria Cross, service medals for the First and Second World Wars and the King George VI Coronation Medal.

ANZAC Day preparations

The Dawn Service for this year's ANZAC Day will commence from 5:30am on Saturday, 25 April, followed by a breakfast for the community, culminating in the ANZAC Day march and service from 10:30am.

Mr McDonald said the ANZAC Appeal will run during the week leading up to ANZAC Day.

"We'll be running the ANZAC Appeal from Friday, 17 April within the town at all the usual places; supermarkets, newsagents and so on," he said.