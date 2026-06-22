Ovens and King Football Netball League operations manager Daniel Saville remains confident Bright will still be part of the league in 2027.

United Bright FNC recently started the process to transfer out of the Ovens and King FNL, which has been their home since 1955, into neighbouring Tallangatta and District Football League and Tallangatta and District Netball Association for next season.

Currently, the process sits at step three of the six-step roadmap set out by AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria for the transfer of existing or amalgamated clubs.

There are several places the process can fall through along the way.

After the two leagues have met to “address the justification and supporting evidence of the transfer club prior to the club submitting an application”, Bright will need to lodge an Intention to Transfer Form to the O&K, AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria by 5pm on 30 June, with the governing bodies to “determine the validity of the application.”

From there, the TDFL/TDNA can either deny the application, which closes the matter entirely with no appeal process available, or accept and submit an Intention to Accept Form, and notify AFL Vic and Netball Vic of their decision no later than 5pm on 31 July.

Within 14 days of receipt of the Intention to Accept Form, AFL Vic and Netball Vic will notify both the O&K and TDFL/TDNA and provide details around the objection process.

The O&K will then have until 5pm the following day to notify the governing bodies if they object to the club’s transfer, which would then force an appeal process administered by AFL Vic and Netball Vic.

If not, all that remains is for the governing bodies to look at the evidence provided and make a determination on the transfer.

It’s as easy as that.

A former Bright player and club umpire himself, Saville said the league was confident Bright would remain in the competition.

“I have full faith in AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria, and the processes and procedures that are in place to protect and support its clubs and leagues,” he said.

“Our league is very confident that AFL North East Border and Netball Victoria have the best interests of the Ovens and King FNL, as well as the region's junior and senior sporting landscape as a whole in mind when it determines these decisions regarding the long-term future of community sport.

“United Bright Football Netball Club is a valued and important affiliate of the Ovens and King Football Netball League.

“While we understand Bright's current position, we will have no hesitation in welcoming the club with open arms in 2027.

“We will continue to work with and support the club, and look forward to doing so for many years to come.”