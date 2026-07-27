Myrtleford artist Judith Brine successfully unveiled her latest collection of work at the Myrtleford RSL clubrooms last Wednesday 22 July, with dozens of art enthusiasts dropping by over the course of the afternoon to peruse her 18 recent ornithological pieces.

Ms Brine started on this collection in January 2025, working 'fairly consistently' every week at the Myrtleford Neighbourhood Centre with her art mentor and friend Katrina Anderson.

"I really admire Judith's commitment to this project," Ms Anderson said.

"Turning up every week, working for two hours and [her] adapting to various circumstances is amazing."

Ms Brine said the work has been very therapeutic overall, as she lives with tremors in her hands.

"When I started, my hands were very shaky, which has been a challenge," she said.

"I used to be a very committed crafter, then I found I couldn't knit and crochet and embroider, but I could draw.

"So I've enjoyed that challenge and now I'm not so shaky, I could probably go back to doing a bit of knitting, making hats or socks or something similar."

Funds raised from both exhibition entry and artwork sales will be donated towards Helen's Pantry, a community support program run from the Myrtleford Neighbourhood Centre.

"We're a small community, but Helen's Pantry is already serving people," Ms Brine said.

"People should feel no shame to drop in and use some of the resources if they need it, because we're all doing it tough.

"What I want to move on to next is making portraits in the future with pen and pencil.

"I've got more control over my hands now, so I'm hoping it'll all come together."