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Myrtleford RSL hosts annual day of honour for Vietnam veterans

<p>UPLIFTING REUNION: 15 Vietnam veterans from RSL clubs in the North East were joined by their family and friends in Myrtleford last week, to mark the 60-year anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan and reflect on the Vietnam War\\'s impact on soldiers to this day. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>UPLIFTING REUNION: 15 Vietnam veterans from RSL clubs in the North East were joined by their family and friends in Myrtleford last week, to mark the 60-year anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan and reflect on the Vietnam War\\'s impact on soldiers to this day. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

UPLIFTING REUNION: 15 Vietnam veterans from RSL clubs in the North East were joined by their family and friends in Myrtleford last week, to mark the 60-year anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan and reflect on the Vietnam War's impact on soldiers to this day. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan

Myrtleford's memorial service for Vietnam veterans sees local soldiers reunite.
Phoebe Morgan
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

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