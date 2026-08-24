Myrtleford Men's Shed makes its 150th Adirondak Chair

Myrtleford Men's Shed members have reached something of a milestone, having built their 150th Adirondak Chair. Clive Walker OAM, who came up with idea for the chairs after seeing them while visiting Canada almost a decade ago, said they are constructed from old hardwood pallets and have been a great source of income for the men’s shed. "As the old hardwood timber pallets used, are so damaged, it can take up to six to seven pallets to get enough timber to convert into a chair," he said, adding that a reduction in local hardwood forestry has also made sourcing materials more challenging. "The project requires the talent of many shed members to dismantle the pallets, remove the nails, usually a considerable number, and then planning the timber to make it usable. "Other items the members have been constructing include chopping boards, charcuterie boards, as well as children's tables and chairs." Mr Walker said all the previous chairs have been sold and the 150th will be on display and for sale, at $235, at the October Old School market in Albert Street. Alternatively, you can visit the Myrtleford Mens’ Shed in Standish Street on a Tuesday or Thursday, from 9am to 2pm.