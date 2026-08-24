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Myrtleford Men's Shed makes its 150th Adirondak Chair

<p>CRAFTY WORK: Myrtleford Men\\'s Shed president Trevor Isherwood and member Clive Walker OAM, are pictured with the 150th Adirondak Chair constructed by the Myrtleford Mens\\u2019 Shed. </p>\\n
<p>CRAFTY WORK: Myrtleford Men\\'s Shed president Trevor Isherwood and member Clive Walker OAM, are pictured with the 150th Adirondak Chair constructed by the Myrtleford Mens\\u2019 Shed. </p>\\n

CRAFTY WORK: Myrtleford Men's Shed president Trevor Isherwood and member Clive Walker OAM, are pictured with the 150th Adirondak Chair constructed by the Myrtleford Mens’ Shed.

Crafty Men's Shed members find new purpose for crates.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

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