Myrtleford Golf Club results

Tuesday 8 September Ian O'May Shield - BWS Myrtleford - Stroke - AWCR 74 Winner: Angela Bishop (20) 94/74. Runner Up: Helen Mummery (34) 109/75. Ball winners: W Caldwell, M Curtis, M Broz. NTPs: 1st J Murray, 16th, L Orton. 9 Hole winner: Judith Murray 24pts. Runner Up: Pam Brew 14pts. Putting: Angela Bishop 25 putts. Thursday 10 September Ian O'May Shield Round 2 - BWS Myrtleford - Stroke - AWCR 74 Winner: Marg Curtis (21) 96/75. Runner Up: Judy Bynon (26) 102/96. Ball winners: M Broz, F McLees, J Harper. 9 Hole Winner: Pam Brew 19pts. Runner Up: Lucia DaPos 18pts. Putting: Judy Bynon 25 putts. Wednesday 9 September BWS Myrtleford Stableford AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Warren Rowney (26) 35 pts c/b. Runner Up: Ian Wales (12) 35 pts. Ball Winners: A Loftus 33, D Clark 33. Foodworks NTPs: 1st: Ian Wales, 10th: Tristan Purss, 5th: Ian Wales. Saturday 12 September Drummond Golf Albury Monthly Medal BWS Myrtleford Stableford & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74 A Grade Winner: Damien Rossato (10) 39 pts. Runner Up: Jason Gilbert (13) 35 pts. B Grade Winner: Warren Rowney (24) 33 pts. Runner Up: Tee Dawson (33) 32 pts c/b. Super 6 Winner: Damien Rossato(10) 14 pts c/b. Runner Up: Tristan Purss (9) 13 pts c/b. Ball Winners: D Rowe 34, D Matthews 33, T Chapman 32, T Purss 32, B Piazza 32, A McKerral 31 c/b. Foodworks NTPs: 1st: Tee Dawson, 4th 2nd Shot: Damien Rossato, 8th: Damien Rossato, 14th: Jason Gilbert, 14th: Brad Piazza. Raffle Winner: Andrew McKerral Ian O'May Shield Top 8: D Rossato 39, J Gilbert 35, R Rowe 34, W Rowney, D Matthews 33, T Chapman, T Purss, B Piazza 32. Matthews Cleaning Award: Gordon Wallace 18pts.