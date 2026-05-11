Students at Marian College can complete their Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) and start an apprenticeship at the same time, with the Victorian Pathways Certificate program, which has been ongoing in various formats for over a decade.

The college's Career Pathways program can fast-track students' careers into a trade and provide a qualification, a point of difference and an advantage when competing for full-time employment, as well as the opportunity to try out an area without committing to a full apprenticeship.

Over the past two years, students have studied units for approximately 20 different vocational educational or TAFE type courses, including trades, hairdressing, equine studies and heavy commercial vehicles.

Late last year, year 11 student, Thomas Costenaro was successful in securing work placement at a local organisation which builds and restores historic planes.

"The work I'm doing includes making P-40 Kittyhawks from scratch, with the original blueprints from the war," Thomas said.

"These planes have always been my passion; specifically the P-51D, which I'm working on now.

"My work is my passion and I love doing it.

"I'm very fortunate to be able to have the choice [to complete a] VCE-VM: this has allowed me to pursue my apprenticeship while staying in school."

Initially, after completing a week of work experience, Thomas was super keen to do more during the school holidays.

At the end of the week, he enquired about whether the organisation would be interested in allowing him to complete a school-based apprenticeship, which he is currently undergoing, as well as his VCE-Vocational Major (VM).

Thomas attends school three days a week for classes and the other two days are dedicated to his apprenticeship.

Marian College careers advisor, Michael Guinane said the pathways program covers so many different areas; not only trade apprenticeships.

"Some of our students are studying directly with TAFE, so it’s quite a range," he said.

"It gives them a chance to find out if it’s really the area they want [to work in] and learn a whole lot of practical skills.

"There are a number of trades, such as plumber, electrician courses, early childhood education, someone is also doing equine studies, we’ve got people doing school-based apprenticeships and another’s about to start in the retail area.

"When they finish a school-based apprenticeship, they will transition into a full apprenticeship part-way through, instead of starting at the start.

"We’ve got lots of different areas our students are interested in, who have found their niche which they want to go into, but Thomas’ is an unusual one."

In the case of a student's apprenticeship; both the employer and the student can work out if they are going to gel.

This provides an opportunity to get practical experience in a field the students are interested in.

Teachers start asking students about their interests for future careers in year 9 as part of the Alternative Program.

Before year 10; all students are involved in Careers, where teachers work with them to develop a career plan.

"Some students have done multiple work experience placements, to try out different things and really understand what’s involved," Mr Guinane said.

"[Theirs] may be a very academic path, it may be a trades path and for some students; they haven’t really decided, so we’re looking for a path which gives them the flexibility to make up their mind as they go.

"We really appreciate the local employers, who give our students the opportunities, both for the W.E. program and those who take them on in a school-based apprenticeship or traineeship, because it helps the students greatly and hopefully helps the employers, also, to find some high-quality employees."