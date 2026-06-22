Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy has called on the Victorian government to take urgent action to address a growing threat of wild dogs across North East Victoria, warning that local farmers are facing devastating losses.

The Nationals' MP, along with two other Coalition MPs, raised the issue in Parliament last week, calling on the Minister for Environment Enver Erdogan to take immediate action to protect farming communities.

Mr McCurdy has also written directly to Minister Erdogan urging stronger measures to tackle what he says is an "escalating problem".

"Wild dogs are continuing to cause enormous damage across our region, and local producers are at breaking point," he said last week.

"While speaking with farmers and residents in Porepunkah this month I was told it is no longer just sheep that are falling victim to these predators.

"There is strong evidence that young calves are now being targeted as well."

Mr McCurdy said the attacks are having a significant emotional and financial impact on farming families already dealing with rising costs and ongoing pressures.

"Every livestock loss represents lost income, but it also takes a heavy toll on the wellbeing of farmers who are doing everything they can to protect their animals," he said.

"The government cannot continue to ignore what is happening on the ground.

"Farmers are telling us the problem is getting worse, yet they are not seeing the level of action required to control wild dog numbers."

Mr McCurdy said stronger management measures were needed to reduce the threat and restore confidence for local producers.

"I am calling on the Minister for Environment to treat this issue with the seriousness it deserves and work with local communities to address the growing wild dog population before more livestock are lost," he said.