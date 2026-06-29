Students from prep to year 6 at Mount Beauty Primary School recently showcased their musical talents in a series of performances for family members, community guests and children from Lakeview Kindergarten.

The ‘Children Sing’ concert highlighted the breadth of learning taking place in the school’s music program, with students performing a diverse range of vocal and instrumental pieces under the guidance of music teacher Emily Fraser.

A source of great pride for the school, the music program provides weekly lessons for all students from prep to year 6.

This term’s concert was inspired by Musica Viva’s ‘We're on Air’ incursion and featured performances by a variety of ensembles.

Students demonstrated their skills on xylophones, piano, percussion and ukulele, while also performing as soloists, in rounds and as part of larger groups.

The program also gave students opportunities to develop improvisation skills using glockenspiels.

Once again, students impressed audiences with their enthusiasm, confidence and musicianship, making the performances a memorable celebration of music and learning.