Ovens Valley state MP Tim McCurdy has accused the Victorian government of "ignoring" the needs of Mount Beauty Secondary College.

The Nationals MP said the college had again missed on in the latest round of maintenance funding.

Earlier this year, Mr McCurdy raised serious concerns about the state of facilities at Mount Beauty Secondary College after newly released 'Condition Assessment Scores' showed it was falling below the Victorian average.

He said that despite those concerns being made public in January, the school had not been included in the March 2026 announcement of the government’s Planned Maintenance Program.

“Communities like Mount Beauty have already been told their schools are falling behind the rest of the state when it comes to infrastructure,” Mr McCurdy said.

“So you would think they would be at the front of the queue when maintenance funding is announced, instead they’ve been completely ignored.”