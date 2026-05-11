St Mary's Primary School in Myrtleford hosted dozens of special guests last Friday morning, as the school's preemptive Mothers' Day breakfast was held, to allow students to invite their mothers, grandmothers, aunts and other guests to share a meal before starting classes for the day.

Guests enjoyed a freshly fried bacon-and-egg breakfast roll and spent some time socialising with each other, before wishing the children a good day at school.

The winner of the Mother's Day raffle was Belinda Blackburn who spent the breakfast with her son, Max.