Over the past few months 10 dedicated community members from Mt Beauty, Tawonga and Dederang started their journey to become recruit firefighters.

These firefighters successfully completed their training on Sunday,14 June.

This accomplishment will significantly bolster our community’s response capabilities to emergencies within the Kiewa Valley.

A big congratulations to all the volunteer recruits and instructors who were involved in this years program.

For anyone interested in being a part of your local CFA please visit the CFA website or visit your local brigade to learn more.