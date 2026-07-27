Community Bank Bright welcomed more than 70 people from local businesses and the wider community interested in understanding the current economic landscape, to a special 'State of the Economic Market' breakfast with Bendigo Bank chief economist David Robertson on Wednesday 22 July.

The free event provided an opportunity for the community to hear directly from one of Australia’s leading economic commentators, gaining insights into current market conditions, emerging trends and what broader economic changes may mean for individuals, families and local businesses.

Mr Robertson is widely recognised for his ability to translate complex economic shifts into clear, practical insights.

His regular commentary helps businesses and individuals better understand a fast-moving economic environment and make informed decisions about the future.

CBB director and president of the Bright and District Chamber of Commerce, Marcus Warner, hosted the event on behalf of the branch.

“David gave our local business community a clearer view of the economic challenges and opportunities ahead," Mr Warner said.

"Community Bank Bright was proud to create a forum where more than 70 people could learn, ask questions and build the relationships which underpin a confident and resilient regional economy.”

Mr Warner said Community Bank Bright was proud to put the event on in support of its efforts to create meaningful opportunities, support local connections and contribute to the ongoing strength of the Bright and surrounds community.