The Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer would like to correct a miscommunication printed in last week's papers.

Following the final tally of judges' votes from the Al Findlay Gala Day parade, while Porepunkah Primary School did indeed claim the 'Best Float' award, the top award from the afternoon's procession was in fact awarded to the Harrietville Primary School and Bush Kinder.

Harrietville's representatives won the 'Best Outstanding Float Incorporating the Theme' award at this year's parade, with the cohort paying homage to the local gold-mining history in the area.

"Harrietville Primary School and Bush Kinder were proud to be the overall winners at this year's Gala Day parade," teacher Anna Reid said.

"Our small school community of 27 and our 14 kinder students showed the pride of our gold-mining past with our version of the Harrietville Tronoh Dredge, filled with workers and gold miners.

"Students and parents showed how wonderful our school community is with a fantastic turn-out and we are all proud to have been recognised with the top award."

A well-deserved congratulations to all students, volunteers, staff and families who participated in this year's parade after all their hard work.