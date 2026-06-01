Two of Myrtleford's circoli (local Italian groups) - the 'Trevisani' and 'Vicentini nel Mondo'- will host a joint lunch celebration of San Marco later this month and welcome the community to join them.

The afternoon is planned as a special cultural luncheon to celebrate the shared heritage of Treviso and Vicenza under the historic legacy of the Republic of Venice and the patronage of Saint Mark the Evangelist.

A traditional Veneto menu served as a smorgasbord will be on offer for attendees to enjoy, as they explore the cultural visual highlights of Treviso and Vicenza, to bring to life of the rich historical traditions of the Myrtleford community.

Trevisani president, Sandro Camillo, said a luncheon is the traditional annual gathering for the group.

"Thanks to a grant from the Victorian government, we are also able to celebrate San Marco, the patron of Venice," Sandro said.

"This year we thought we should join forces with the Vicentini, another association in Myrtleford.

"We encourage people to register and book themselves in as tickets are selling fast."

As part of the afternoon's attractions, musical performances by Paris Zachariou are scheduled to assist attendees get into the Italian spirit.

"Everyone loves him and we were lucky enough to book him," Sandro said.

"He'll do a performance with some traditional Italian local music."

The San Marco Luncheon will take place at Club Savoy, Myrtleford from 12pm on Sunday, 21 June.

Entry to the event is free, but for those wishing to enjoy the magnificent smorgasbord food and refreshments the cost is $30 per adult, $15 for 12 to 16-year-olds, with children up to 11 years free.

Bookings are essential by 6 June - contact Club Savoy: (03) 5751 1296.