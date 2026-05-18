Under 12

On a wet Sunday at Springdale Heights the Panthers went big for another win, this time against the Albury Bears.

The Panthers had a big day with the bat, led by Sophie Giuliano who went three from three for the day, two of her hits being double base hits.

The Panthers’ first inning was strong, with Austin Scorsis, Byron Smith, Archer Harris, Ollie Smith and Casey Pronk all hitting safely to help bring six runs across the plate.

The Bears responded by scoring five runs, with outs with Ollie Smith making a nice throw to first base getting an important out.

Once again in the top of the second the Panthers hit big to score another six runs, with Ryan Harris having his second safe hit of the day, along with Billy Scorsis.

The Albury Bears then went in and were shut out, in the next three innings for the Bears the only managed one more run, with Porepunkah’s Ryan Harris involved in everything, fielding cleanly and throwing accurately to get outs on base and catching difficult flyballs.

The Panthers pushed another five runs over the plate to finish 17-7 winners.

Under 15

The Porepunkah Panthers travelled to Springdale Heights to play the North Albury Bears in round four of the North Eastern Baseball Association.

On a challenging day weather-wise, the young Panthers put in a good showing but the Bears were too good.

In the first innings after walks to Hunter Harris and Paige Anders, Rory Clark stepped up to the plate and completely annihilated a pitch into left field for a three-run home run, definitely the highlight of the day.

The pitching for the Bears was strong for the day.

Eamon Thomson, Steph Alexander, Kobe Buckland and Conor Scorsis all had a good eye and got on base through a walk.

Conor Scorsis showed good speed and managing to steal his way around including getting home on a pass ball.

Paige Anders stepped on the mound first for the Panthers, the righty allowed one hit and eight runs over two Innings, striking out two and walking nine.

Hunter Harris came on in relief - the hurler went into two innings, striking out two and walking five.

Eamon Thomson was ever reliable at short stop making some good outs.

Final score Panthers 4 defeated by North Albury 13.

The under 15s have the bye this coming weekend.

C grade – BYE.

B grade

The B grade Panthers moved into second spot with a big 14-7 win over Albury Bears on Sunday.

The first innings had the Panthers score three runs, with Randy Skippen, Josh Harris, Ryan Banks and Dean Anders all hitting safely and crossing the plate.

Albury were kept to one run, with a nice outfield catch by Andrew Smith helping out.

The Panthers then went scoreless in the top of the second innings, giving the Bears a chance to reply.

Pitcher Dean Anders struck one batter out and Ryan Banks took a beautiful diving catch at second base to leave the Bears scoreless with loaded bases.

The Panthers then really put the pressure on, bringing in six runs with the bat, with Jarrod Smith and James Hughes getting in the action.

Paige Anders banging a big two-baser to score in her first B grade game was a highlight.

Albury Bears scored two runs in their third innings, with the Panthers leading 9-3.

Porepunkah scored another five runs over the next two innings to put the game away.

Randy Skippen had three safe hits from four at bats to be one of the best batters, but it was Josh Harris once again who did the most damage, having four safe hit from his five at bats to lead the day.

Damon Barker made a timely cameo, coming in the last innings to take two critical catches, including one to end the match, in left field.

Panther Mason Anders was outstanding behind the plate catching all day in the mud, and stopped many balls successfully.

Final score was Panthers 14 defeated Albury 7.