The best of the upcoming crop of local athletes represented their schools at the recent Athletics Victoria All Schools XC Champs.

Leading the way was Myrtleford runner Jade Hazeldine (Marian College) finishing second in the under 20 race, securing her place to represent Team Vic at the 84th Australian Athletics Cross Country Championships in Ballarat on August 22.

Hazeldine finished just the 4km just eight seconds behind Leanne Ellis, last year’s under 18 state silver medallist.

New to the local scene was Lucy Clifford from Bright with a fine 10th place in the under 13 race, also securing a place for Team Vic at the national championships.

In the under 15 girls, Porepunkah local Matilda Xerri, representing Marian College, finished a solid 23rd in one of her best races this season, cementing her 'open' place at the national champs.

“It was a solid day out on a classic XC course, more akin to European style racing,” athletics coach to Matilda and Lucy, Richard Xerri, said.

“With state schools events in mid-July and nationals in August, some big weeks are ahead for the girls - I’m sure Jade, Matilda and Lucy will do the region proud over the rest of the season before we focus on track.”